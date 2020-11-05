‘Huge Screen’ To Replace Live Audience For Next Malta’s Got Talent Phase… And We’re All Invited!

Malta’s Got Talent is quickly approaching its Live Semi Final stages. But things are going to be drastically different this time, with a “huge screen” replacing the actual audience as the island’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“As you might have heard, preparations are in full swing for our Live Semi-Finals and Finals that will happen at the MFCC in Ta’Qali each and every Sunday from the 22nd November till the 13th of December,” the show informed its fans via its official Instagram account this afternoon. “Unfortunately enough, the current situation won’t let us have you with us but we still found a solution to how we can involve many of you!”

MGT’s solution? Malta’s first-ever “virtual audience”… composed of thousands of people tuning in via Zoom and starring in the show, right behind the judges.

“A huge screen will be set up right behind The Judges, and those interested will receive a Zoom Link which will be activated before each and every programme,” the show explained. “Places are limited so make sure you book your place!”

But it’s not just the opportunity to feature in the broadcast that should be exciting, because the virtual audience will also be given voting rights, having a say in whatever will happen in the studio throughout the show.

It’s also free, so there’s that!