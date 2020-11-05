‘Huge Screen’ To Replace Live Audience For Next Malta’s Got Talent Phase… And We’re All Invited!
Malta’s Got Talent is quickly approaching its Live Semi Final stages. But things are going to be drastically different this time, with a “huge screen” replacing the actual audience as the island’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“As you might have heard, preparations are in full swing for our Live Semi-Finals and Finals that will happen at the MFCC in Ta’Qali each and every Sunday from the 22nd November till the 13th of December,” the show informed its fans via its official Instagram account this afternoon. “Unfortunately enough, the current situation won’t let us have you with us but we still found a solution to how we can involve many of you!”
MGT’s solution? Malta’s first-ever “virtual audience”… composed of thousands of people tuning in via Zoom and starring in the show, right behind the judges.
“A huge screen will be set up right behind The Judges, and those interested will receive a Zoom Link which will be activated before each and every programme,” the show explained. “Places are limited so make sure you book your place!”
But it’s not just the opportunity to feature in the broadcast that should be exciting, because the virtual audience will also be given voting rights, having a say in whatever will happen in the studio throughout the show.
It’s also free, so there’s that!
View this post on Instagram
We want YOU! 😀 We want you to be part of Malta’s first ever VIRTUAL AUDIENCE! . As you might have heard, preparations are in full swing for our Live Semi-Finals and Finals that will happen at the MFCC in Ta’Qali each and every Sunday from the 22nd November till the 13th of December. Unfortunately enough, the current situation won’t let us have you with us but we still found a solution to how we can involve many of you! . 1️⃣A huge screen (just like the one above) will be set up right behind The Judges. 2️⃣Those interested will receive a Zoom Link which will be activated before each and every programme. Places are limited so make sure you book your place! 3️⃣You will feature on screen throughout the programme, BE GIVEN VOTING RIGHTS and have a say in whatever what will happen in the studio. . Those interested email us on mgt@tvm.com.mt and we will make sure to answer you as soon as possible! . ⚠️⚠️This is free of charge and is being done on a first come first served basis⚠️⚠️ . #MaltasGotTalent
If you’re interested in joining in this historic moment for Maltese TV entertainment, you can send an email on mgt@tvm.com.mt.
Of course, you better hurry – the behemoth show will probably fully book its virtual audience soon enough.
Tag someone who needs to join you as part of Malta’s Got Talent virtual audience!