LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Talent – Final(ly It’s Over)

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here – the Malta’s Got Talent grand finale!

Perhaps ‘waiting’ is the wrong word, semantically anyway. Dreading. Quailing from. Apprehensively looking out for. Thesaurus.com working its magic right there – maybe that map-kid could take this on as his new venture.

The first season of Malta’s Got Talent has been… interesting?

We’ve had pole fitness instructors, men smashing bricks on their heads, oral-gymnastics-cum-fireworks, magicians, and more. We’ve had enough hair colour changes to give a Pantone swatch book a run for its money.

And dad jokes. So. Many. Dad. Jokes.

At some point there’s talent. True, if you blink there’s a massive chance you’ll miss the damn thing, but it’s there. Thankfully, a few of these talented acts in question have, in fact, made it to the final.

Tonight’s episode goes down on TVM at 20:45, featuring our top nine finalists. If you’ve dropped off or haven’t been watching, the acts performing include, in no particular order:

  • Ike & Kaya, the singing star-crossed kids with OK-ish vocal talents whom everyone seems to be enamoured with
  • Jomike & Lydon, the father-son duo that captured the nation’s heart with their take on traditional makjetti, despite a rather major slip-up in the second semi-final
  • Concept of Movement, the urban/hip-hop dance academy with a penchant for incredible synchronised choreography
  • Ria Gauci, the somersaulting-contorting-leaping-dancing sensation
  • Yulan Law, the girl with a set of pipes far beyond her years
  • Il-Lapes, a favourite to win boasting incredible Maltese rap and storytelling
  • Matthias Camilleri, the gifted Chinese-pole dancer with a knack for death-defying drops
  • Kinetic, the dance academy taking storytelling up a notch with fun choreographed concepts and costuming
  • … and last (and probably least, soz) Joseph ‘il-Kapxi’ Mangion, the originator of oral-gymnastics-cum-fireworks himself

And yes, you might be thinking: why are some of these acts in the finals? That’s fair, but I think we can safely say the majority of these acts deserve their spot on tonight’s show.

So buckle up fam, for one last definitely-legit rundown of the talent show we’ve come to love to complain about.

At least for this season.

