LIVE BLOG: Malta’s (Hopefully) Got No Kantun-Smashing Men

In case the title wasn’t a dead giveaway, I’m still fuming at last week’s episode. Mainly because we pulled an oh-my-god-let’s-give-four-yeses-to-a-man-with-a-naming-complex-who-blows-raspberries-through-a-hosepipe-and-has-a-weird-affinity-for-near-cranial-trauma.

Pictured: the recipient of the aforementioned undeserved four yeses

In non-Malta’s Got Talent news, hey Trump’s out. Allegedly. So, yeah there you go. News updates on a Malta’s Got Talent blog.

This is what’s called “tangential”, kids.

Moving swiftly on.

Here’s to what I believe is the last episode before the live-but-virtual-semi-finals in two weeks’ time. And if there’s another episode in the interim, well, I blame my lack of awareness on a kantun to the head.

Sue me.

Also Maxine, where’s your Golden Buzzer at?

