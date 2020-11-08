LIVE BLOG: Malta’s (Hopefully) Got No Kantun-Smashing Men
In case the title wasn’t a dead giveaway, I’m still fuming at last week’s episode. Mainly because we pulled an oh-my-god-let’s-give-four-yeses-to-a-man-with-a-naming-complex-who-blows-raspberries-through-a-hosepipe-and-has-a-weird-affinity-for-near-cranial-trauma.
In non-Malta’s Got Talent news, hey Trump’s out. Allegedly. So, yeah there you go. News updates on a Malta’s Got Talent blog.
This is what’s called “tangential”, kids.
Moving swiftly on.
Here’s to what I believe is the last episode before the live-but-virtual-semi-finals in two weeks’ time. And if there’s another episode in the interim, well, I blame my lack of awareness on a kantun to the head.
Sue me.
Also Maxine, where’s your Golden Buzzer at?