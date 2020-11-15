LIVE BLOG: Judges Make Their Cuts On Malta’s Got Talent

Is the coast clear? Is Fredu a clear mile away from any stage in Malta and Gozo? Oh good – let’s get this show rolling.

Malta’s Got Talent is now gearing up for the final episode before the round of live semi-finals and finals! Before we get to that phase however, our four judges need to decide which of the weird-ass combination of contestants who’ve made it so far will join our Golden Buzzerees in next week’s first virtual live show.

So, order your favourite nibbles, grab a glass of wine, and sit back for what should hopefully result in the weeding out of all those acts that got through that made us scream ‘IMMA LE, XIŻ-[insert favourite local expletive {here} or any other combination thereof]. I say hopefully and know full-well we’re in for a, er, interesting outcome, no matter who sails through so…

And remember – keep Fredu away from the microphone.

