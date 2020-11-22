LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Talent… And Drama

Anyone else still raging at the fact fireworks dude is through to the live shows? No? Just me? Cool. Great. *raspberry-noise* Where’s my Golden Buzzer. *raspberry-noise*.

Moving swiftly on. Drama – thank the broadcasting deities, because this season got just that. Offscreen. In a throwaway Instagram post.

So, in essence, Yada ‘n’ Heels, one of the 25 acts to make it through to the live shows, has been replaced with the just-as-fabulous-but-not-successful-semi-finalist Izzy due to a “COVID-19-related issue”. The news broke in a deft announcement on Malta’s Got Talent’s social media feeds on Thursday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malta’s Got Talent (@maltasgottalent)

And in true Mediterranean fashion, people were vocal. Some happy, some not happy. I’ll let you read the comments sections for more titillating tête-à-têtes. Which needlessly brings me to my next point: how, with just four episodes left to go (and the live shows, to boot) is this the most exciting thing to play out so far in the first season of Malta’s Got Talent, and it’s all taking place offscreen?!

I’d say I’m disappointed, but then again this is the same show which celebrated abysmal karaoke by a man who doesn’t know when to end a sentence to save his life, and is actively lauding knowledge of countries that do in fact extend beyond the European continent. In 2020. But I digress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malta’s Got Talent (@maltasgottalent)