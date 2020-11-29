د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Talent Semi-Final 2… Electric Boogaloo

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you were wondering whether the nation has fully recovered from the… er… colourful display, shall we say, that made it through the semi-final last week: it hasn’t.

And if you weren’t, I’m so glad your brain is no longer in that headspace, because I personally still get bouts of internalised tachypnoeic streaks.

In a word (or three): xum, pum, poom.

This week, Malta’s Got Talent gears up for its second semi-final, with 10 more acts lining up to secure their spot in the final phase of the competition. And, for the most part, this lot is not half-bad.

I say not half-bad. The bar isn’t extremely high here.

However, we do have newfound singer Emma Cutajar vying for a spot tonight, the local favourite who broke the judges’ (and Malta’s) hearts and who is steadily on track to follow the three-act structure all good reality TV heroes need.

I’m not saying we have a winner but… you know…

So buckle up kids and get those atlases out- oh wait, we don’t have to anymore.

Semi-final #2 is now in session.

READ NEXT: Fancy Night In! Five Boujee Restaurants In Malta Doing Delivery

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK