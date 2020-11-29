LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Talent Semi-Final 2… Electric Boogaloo
If you were wondering whether the nation has fully recovered from the… er… colourful display, shall we say, that made it through the semi-final last week: it hasn’t.
And if you weren’t, I’m so glad your brain is no longer in that headspace, because I personally still get bouts of internalised tachypnoeic streaks.
In a word (or three): xum, pum, poom.
This week, Malta’s Got Talent gears up for its second semi-final, with 10 more acts lining up to secure their spot in the final phase of the competition. And, for the most part, this lot is not half-bad.
I say not half-bad. The bar isn’t extremely high here.
However, we do have newfound singer Emma Cutajar vying for a spot tonight, the local favourite who broke the judges’ (and Malta’s) hearts and who is steadily on track to follow the three-act structure all good reality TV heroes need.
I’m not saying we have a winner but… you know…
So buckle up kids and get those atlases out- oh wait, we don’t have to anymore.
Semi-final #2 is now in session.