Maltese Rapper Lapes And Dance Troupe Kinetic Pass Through To Malta’s Got Talent Finals
Maltese rapper Lapes and dance troupe Kinetic have made it through to Malta’s Got Talent’s highly-anticipated finals.
Lapes, who performed a riveting performance, wowed the judges with a tear-jerking song about his late grandfather, accompanied by a full band and backing singers.
Meanwhile, Kinetic crew showed off their dance skills to a pop song mashup, donning school uniforms and high-energy. It’s all the more impressive when you learn they practised for this evening’s performance online because of COVID-19.
The last act to go through to next week’s finals will be decided by Malta’s Got Talent’s four judges.
Do you agree with the results? Comment below