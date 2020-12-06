Maltese Rapper Lapes And Dance Troupe Kinetic Pass Through To Malta’s Got Talent Finals

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese rapper Lapes and dance troupe Kinetic have made it through to Malta’s Got Talent’s highly-anticipated finals.

Lapes, who performed a riveting performance, wowed the judges with a tear-jerking song about his late grandfather, accompanied by a full band and backing singers.

Meanwhile, Kinetic crew showed off their dance skills to a pop song mashup, donning school uniforms and high-energy. It’s all the more impressive when you learn they practised for this evening’s performance online because of COVID-19.

The last act to go through to next week’s finals will be decided by Malta’s Got Talent’s four judges.

Do you agree with the results? Comment below

 

