Semi-Finalist And Vocal Powerhouse Yulan Law Is Judges’ Choice For Malta’s Got Talent Final

The young vocal powerhouse Yulan Law was chosen by judges to head into next week’s final of Malta’s Got Talent.

In the last round of semi-finals, Yulan Law opened the show with a stripped-down performance of Sia’s Chandelier. Her heartfelt act was clearly enough to impress the judges and secure her place as one of three to head into the finals.

Judges Maxine Aquilina, Howard Keith and Ray Attard all cast their votes in favour of Law over singer Nicole Hammet.

Yulan Law will join Maltese rapper Lapes and dance troupe Kinetic, as well as the other acts, in next week’s final performance to see who wins the €25,000 prize.

