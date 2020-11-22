د . إAEDSRر . س

Seven Acts Eliminated From Malta’s Got Talent As Public Picks First Set Of Finalists

Three acts have made it through to the final round of Malta’s Got Talent following tonight’s epic show. 

Mosta firework beatboxer Joseph Mangion was the first semi-finalist to make it to the final round with his nostalgic festa performance.

Singing duo Ike and Kaya also wowed the crowd with their rendition of the Disney hit Frozen and made it through.

The last finalist was a nail-biter between Matthias Camilleri and the dance group Southville. 

It came down to the judges to make the final decision with Maxine Aquilina, Ray Attard and Sarah Zerafa all leaning towards Matthias and his breathtaking act, giving him the majority vote and a guaranteed spot in the final!

Unfortunately, tonight meant the end of the road for seven contestants including dancing duo Sy and Ezaya, guitarist Chris Tanti, dancer Izzy, boy genius Kristian Alakkad, impersonator Bruce Micallef Eynaud, dance group Southville and rocker Geneve Dimech.

This is just the beginning of Malta’s Got Talent semifinals with many more acts expected to put on a show at the semifinals over the coming weeks!

What did you think of tonight’s show?

