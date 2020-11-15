WATCH: 10-Year-Old Rocks Her Way Through Malta’s Got Talent Audition With Original Song
10-year-old rocker Geneve Dimech made it through her Malta’s Got Talent audition with flying colours after performing a song she composed and wrote herself.
All four judges were thoroughly impressed with Dimech’s performance – so much so that she even scored a full-on standing ovation.
Judge Ray Attard even called her Malta’s very own “rock chick”.
Judge-producer Howard Keith Debono was particularly impressed by Dimech’s thorough knowledge of rock music – a talent which she inherited from her rocker grandfather.
Needless to say, Dimech earned herself four yesses, pushing her through the next phase of Malta’s Got Talent.