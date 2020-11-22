WATCH: Maltese Boy Genius Dispels Doubters After Naming 67 Countries And Capitals In Two Minutes

Maltese boy genius Kristian Alakkad has wowed the nation once again following his incredibly mind-blowing semi-final act on Malta’s Got Talent!

The 5-year-old genius upped his game in the semi-finals blowing away any doubts anyone had that he didn’t deserve the golden buzzer.

His act involved naming as many countries and their capitals in two minutes and he absolutely destroyed with a total of 67!

It was a tongue-twisting two minutes but it absolutely paid off with the judges unanimously agreeing that the boy genius has what it takes to make it all the way.

And social media acted accordingly with any haters he had now thinking twice about their initial stance.