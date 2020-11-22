WATCH: Mosta Festa Beatboxer Gets Emotional As He Delivers Nostalgic Performance

Malta was on the edge of its seat waiting to see what local hero Joseph Mangion had in store with his unique beatboxing talent… and he didn’t disappoint.

The Mosta fireworks fanatic and ex-police officer put on a nostalgic performance in the semi-finals of Malta’s Got Talent as he transformed the stage into a summer festa full with our favourite firework sounds!

However, this performance meant more to the ex-police officer than it did for any of us fans with Joseph breaking in tears seconds before his act after dedicating it to his late father.

Despite the nostalgia it may bring, Maxine and Howard were sceptical on whether the performance will be enough to take him to the final rounds.

Does Joseph deserve to make it to the finals?