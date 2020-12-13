WATCH: Rapper Lapes Roasts Malta’s Got Talent Judges In Final Performance

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese rapper Lapes didn’t hold back for tonight’s final on Malta’s Got Talent – spitting bars and throwing jabs at judges, contestants and even MGT’s presenter Gordon Bonello.

Lapes was accompanied by a full band and brought a whole lot of high energy to his performance. Following his heartfelt tune dedicated to his late grandfather in the semi-finals, he turned up the heat and roasted everyone, from beatboxer contestant Kapxi to literally all the judges sitting in front of him.

In a nutshell, it’s the closest thing to the Maltese version of Eminem’s icon rap in 8 Mile.

Do you think Lapes should win?

