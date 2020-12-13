WATCH: Xummm, Pum! ‘Kapxi’ Wows With Real Fireworks For His Final Act On Malta’s Got Talent

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese firework beatboxer Joseph Mangion, known as ’Kapxi’, brought out all the guns for his final act on Malta’s Got Talent, with a real live fire show.

Kapxi stuck to showcasing quintessential Malta, performing his trademark firework impressions with a live banda, an awesome light show and finished it all off with some real fireworks shooting off the front of the stage!

The judges were definitely impressed. Only time will tell now if that was enough to secure him the winner of that €25,000 cash prize.

Do you think Kapxi should win?

