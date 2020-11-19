Maltese Advertising Agency Makes History After Winning Award In Prestigious International Competition

Anchovy partnered with Dr Juice to deliver a weird and wonderful campaign that used influencers to showcase the freshest products on the island. You can watch it all below:

ANCHOVY. plc has made history by being Malta’s first-ever winner for the prestigious Lovie Award for their work on a viral Dr Juice campaign.

In its 10th year, the Lovie Awards recognises the elite of Europe’s Internet community, from op web and creative networks and content publishers to cultural and political organisations and individual creators.

The judging panel included industry heavyweights like Soundcloud Founder Eric Wahlforss, the Sunshine Company CEO and Mel Exon, Director of Facebook AI Research.

This win is not only a huge one for ANCHOVY plc but also a first for Malta.

Share with someone who needs to know about this win!