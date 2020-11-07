Maltese Comedian Is Ready To Inject Some Laughter In Our Lives With Six Nights Of Banter And Booze

Following what has been a hectic and stressful year, one of Malta’s top stand-up comedians has decided it’s time to inject some fun and laughter back into our lives. Kevin Naudi is setting up at Chukkas in Mosta to bring you his signature comedic act spread over six consecutive nights along with a quirky talk show featuring some incredible special guests from across the island.

“It’s My Life” is the pop-up talk show that Malta needs in order to lift our spirits before heading into the full-blown festive season – jam-packed with banter, beer, wine or water and the legendary Chukka’s food bites to keep you satisfied as you watch the show unfold.

And when you get a glimpse at the lineup, you’ll be clambering to get a ticket asap… Tonight kicks off with none other than local influencer and radio Valentina Rossi and TV star Ron Briffa.

The second night will feature TikTok stars James Ryder and Luke Littleton followed by chef Sean Gravina and radio host Martina Zammit. The fourth night will see actor Ray Calleja make an appearance on the show along with TV presenter and producer Claire Agius Ordway. A Piccinino lingerie model will join photographer Matthew B Spiteri on the penultimate night and “It’s My Life’ will end with Cassandra Spiteri and Stephanie Agius. So really, it’s going to be one big party – except with some serious public health measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 including a two-meter distance between tables. The only thing that isn’t restricted is the number of laughs that will be had on the nights.

Naudi’s comedic career boils down to these six nights where a lucky few will be able to experience having a laugh in person and not via a zoom call. So grab a friend or three and book a table. Ticket prices are at €40 per person along with food and drink.