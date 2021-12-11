WATCH: Marriage Proposal Of Maltese Couple Is A Beautiful Celebration Of Queer Love

The video shows Josephine, the person who proposed, with a smile that lit up the room as she was surrounded by loved ones holding up placards with little messages shown to the camera and to Raisa, Josephine’s now fiancée.

A beautiful Maltese couple got engaged just a few days ago and the extremely special moment was documented and posted to Facebook by a friend of the pair, and if you just love love – you won’t want to miss this.

“Today we would like to thank a special person, sunshine Jojo 007,” the first few signs read, seemingly referring to Josephine’s Bond-inspired nickname.

“We are grateful to have you as our team coordinator,” the cryptic message being held by loved ones beaming with joy, continued.

“‘Tis the season to be jolly and Christmas is a claus for celebration, but the wait is over – it’s the most wonderful time for you dear,” the last placard said as the overjoyed group began hugging Raisa.

And that’s when Josephine hid behind the huddle and assumed the proposal position. Then, as everyone dispersed they revealed Josephine on one knee with a ring box in her hand and a face painted with joy.

Raisa soon broke down into happy tears as everyone around the couple began clapping and celebrating this precious moment.

Josephine swiftly and delicately placed the ring on Raisa’s finger before embracing her in one big hug and passing her a rose – the most loved-up flower.

Meanwhile Raisa’s happy tears continued to stream down her face as everyone around her comforted and congratulated her.

Such a special moment captured and stored forever! We wish the happy couple the best of luck.

