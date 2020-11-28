Maltese Designer Teams Up With British Fashion Giant Debenhams

The designs of such products are inspired by Malta’s own design heritage.

This collaboration sees Borg selling a wide range of locally-made boutique products ranging from mugs and notebooks to vases and soft furnishings.

Maltese designer Stephanie Borg struck a deal with British clothing shop Debenhams to launch a temporary shop-in-shop at the brand’s Sliema outlet.

Borg has been in the graphic design business for over 20 years, having practiced the discipline both locally and overseas.

Back in 2008, the designer decided to make pattern designs the main focus of her art, a decision which is still reflected in her latest works.

This shift was incredibly well-received by local shoppers as well as tourists seeking to take a taste of Malta back home.

The Stephanie Borg brand subsequently took off to a whole new level and is nowadays an established boutique designer brand.

