Maltese Farmers Want Permanent Aid Mechanism Set Up As Gale Force Winds Wreak Havoc On Crops

The farmers’ organisation Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi has called on the government to set up a permanent mechanism to help farmers deal with damage caused by extreme weather events such as this week’s gale-force winds. “Every time there are strong winds, it is farmers that end up the worst off,” the NGO said in a Facebook post. “You go to bed at night knowing what you have, only to have to wake up in the morning wondering how much damage you’ve sustained.”

The post was accompanied by images showing the harsh reality of farming, which can see those working the country’s land lose everything in just one night, with the NGO calling on the government to “determine whether there are grounds for compensation, as required by EU law, to be provided to farmers following last night’s winds”. The NGO pointed out that the issue was a recurring nightmare for farmers and a reality they must face after each major storm. “Farmers shouldn’t have to go begging the government for compensation after each storm,” the NGO added.

There was a considerable amount of damage across the island following last night’s bad weather, including a flooded manhole that lost its cover in Birkirkara and left multiple drivers stranded on many new roads that had fresh layers of tarmac ended up being destroyed.

