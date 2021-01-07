Maltese Rock Band ‘Brodu’ Announces Surprise New Album

It seems like any lover of Maltese music is in for a great 2021, because acclaimed local rock band Brodu has defied all expectations and announced a brand spanking new album.

Following the release of their universally-loved 2017 album Tfejt, Brodu pretty much concretised themselves as forerunners in Malta’s alternative music scene.

Having said that, fans’ hearts broke when they found out that Brodu’s frontman, Mark Iz-Zizza Abela, moved overseas, essentially eradicating any hope of a new album…

…but it seems like the band’s back together because Brodu revived their Facebook page with an unexpected album announcement – and it seems like it’s not too far away!