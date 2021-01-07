Maltese Rock Band ‘Brodu’ Announces Surprise New Album
It seems like any lover of Maltese music is in for a great 2021, because acclaimed local rock band Brodu has defied all expectations and announced a brand spanking new album.
Following the release of their universally-loved 2017 album Tfejt, Brodu pretty much concretised themselves as forerunners in Malta’s alternative music scene.
Having said that, fans’ hearts broke when they found out that Brodu’s frontman, Mark Iz-Zizza Abela, moved overseas, essentially eradicating any hope of a new album…
…but it seems like the band’s back together because Brodu revived their Facebook page with an unexpected album announcement – and it seems like it’s not too far away!
“Happy New Year friends! We’re still here and we’re excited, because the new album’s pretty close,” the band said.
“Watch this space.“
Having entered the local music scene in 2012, Brodu helped kickstart a resurgence of Maltese language songs. Nowadays, the band boasts a discography made up of two albums as well as a couple of singles.
Released in 2014, Brodu’s debut album was none other than Ħabullabullojb. The album was a success, but one song stuck out well above the rest. The track, called Iċ-Ċimiterju, is a heartbreakingly beautiful acoustic number about death and loss dedicated to Darren Gatt – a friend of the band who had died a couple of years before when he was just 25 years old.
Of course, the album has a flurry of other beautiful tracks, although Iċ-Ċimiterju was the one that put many under the Brodu spell.
Three years later, the band released Tfejt, which had pretty much everything that made people fall in love with Brodu in the first place.
The topics covered in the tracks are varied and can get insanely deep, with the theme of faith – or lack thereof – being central to many songs.