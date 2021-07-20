Maltese Soprano ‘Conquered’ The Cannes Film Festival With Her ‘Powerful Voice’

Soprano Nicola Said performed at the Global Short Film Festival awards during the prestigious international Cannes Film Festival where she received incredible words of praise by the festival’s founder and director Andres Aquino. “Nicola, you came, you sang and you conquered Cannes, transporting us to a magical and delightful world where you rule with your powerful voice,” said Aquino who is also a fashion designer and producer “I am looking forward to seeing you at our next event in New York,” he continued.

Nicola Said in a Charles and Ron gown with entrepreneur, producer and designer Andres Aquino

Nicola performed Je Veux Vivre from French opera ‘Roméo et Juliette’ by Charles Gounod and Quando Me’n Vo from Puccini’s 1896 opera La Bohème. Meanwhile, in a nod to her Maltese heritage, Said rocked a stunning gown sponsored by local Maltese designers Charles and Ron. World-renowned violinist Edmond Fokker van Crayestein also performed at this culture-rich event.

Nicola Said (centre) with violinist Edmond Fokker van Crayestein (right) and Isabel Jimenez

Said sang in front of a number of distinguished guests from the entertainment world, including Dr. Olympia Gellini, founder, Chairperson and President of WORLD Film Institute and founder and CEO of Beverly International Film Festival and the award-winning actor and Producer, Vincent De Paul. Hollywood composer William Camilleri first introduced her to Aquino who then asked her to sing at this esteemed event. Upon her return from France, Nicola said "taking part was an amazing experience. I met fantastic people in the entertainment industry and have just been invited to sing in the New York Fashion Awards in February!" Said is a Joseph Calleja BOV Foundation Scholar and the Malta Airport Foundation Ambassador. In fact, the latter foundation supported her travel. Said, who is represented by The Music Partnership, has given recitals for HRH The Earl of Wessex at an event presented by the Duke of Edinburgh, at St. James's Palace and Kensington Palace in the UK. She has also won Second Prize in the Strauss Competition at the Mozarteum in Salzburg and First Prize and Audience Prize for the Fulham Opera Robert Presley Memorial 2017. To add to her impressive list of achievements, Said is currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Malta. We wish the starlet the best of luck with all her future endeavours!