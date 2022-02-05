365 Day Music Release Challenge: Malta-Based Pianist Is Planning The First Concert On Mars

Malta-based Pianist Dr. Leonardo Barilaro has launched a music venture that would see him release a song every day for an entire year, with hopes that he could be the first man to stream a piano concert directly from planet Mars. The music venture: Space Piano Music Everyday, is currently being aired on Spotify, among other platforms, and is comprised of the artist’s own, unique brand of atmospheric piano and minimal electronic compositions. You can check out the daily releases right here.

“As an aerospace engineer and a pianist (ergo: ‘space pianist’), I guess you could say that I’m living my dreams synergistically,” Barilaro said. He currently spearheads an aerospace project at Malta’s MCAST, in collaboration with the University of Padova and the Centre of Studies and Activities for Space (CISAS) “G. Colombo” (Italy) to develop the first hypervelocity impact facility in Malta. A project powered by the Internilisastion Partnership and Awards Scheme Plus (IPAS+) 2021, funded by MCAST itself. His relationship with both music and space has shed light on an opportunity which, Barilaro states, is “on another level of complexity.” “My greatest ambition is to be the first astronaut on Mars. Once there, I would hope to stream a piano concert. I don’t care whether it takes twenty, twenty-five years. That is what I want to do.” “As far as art goes, there are no shortcuts,” he added. “This grind brings me closer to my ultimate goal.”