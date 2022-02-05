365 Day Music Release Challenge: Malta-Based Pianist Is Planning The First Concert On Mars
Malta-based Pianist Dr. Leonardo Barilaro has launched a music venture that would see him release a song every day for an entire year, with hopes that he could be the first man to stream a piano concert directly from planet Mars.
The music venture: Space Piano Music Everyday, is currently being aired on Spotify, among other platforms, and is comprised of the artist’s own, unique brand of atmospheric piano and minimal electronic compositions.
You can check out the daily releases right here.
“As an aerospace engineer and a pianist (ergo: ‘space pianist’), I guess you could say that I’m living my dreams synergistically,” Barilaro said.
He currently spearheads an aerospace project at Malta’s MCAST, in collaboration with the University of Padova and the Centre of Studies and Activities for Space (CISAS) “G. Colombo” (Italy) to develop the first hypervelocity impact facility in Malta.
A project powered by the Internilisastion Partnership and Awards Scheme Plus (IPAS+) 2021, funded by MCAST itself.
His relationship with both music and space has shed light on an opportunity which, Barilaro states, is “on another level of complexity.”
“My greatest ambition is to be the first astronaut on Mars. Once there, I would hope to stream a piano concert. I don’t care whether it takes twenty, twenty-five years. That is what I want to do.”
“As far as art goes, there are no shortcuts,” he added. “This grind brings me closer to my ultimate goal.”
The inspiration for this adventure originated from his mantra, Nullo Die Sine Nota (Not a day without a note).
The Malta-based artist is leading the way in contemporary space music, and taking his unique blend of piano and synth to levels that have yet to be seen in this contemporary music genre.
His music reflects the vastness of space as well the unknown expanse beyond the stars. Sound rationale behind the limitless possibilities of creativity behind each unique piece.
Barilaro featured on Lovin Malta during the summer of 2018, wherein he filmed a piano recital in Fomm ir-Riħ.
The video featured Bulgarian dancers Viktoria Petkova and Teodor Yankov as part of his future album SeaSharp (a collection of songs that seem to channel the spirit of the sea through their sounds).
The very same artists continue to collaborate with the Space Pianist in his exhilarating adventure to reach his ultimate goal.
Follow Barilaro’s journey directly from here.