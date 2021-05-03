‘A Dream Come True’: Maltese Artist Signs Contract With Legendary Label Behind Aphex Twin And James Blake

Anyone who’s ever claimed at some point in their life to be an electronic music fan will instantly recognise the iconic black stallion and green triangle of R&S Records. Now, the long-standing label will for the first time ever include a Maltese artist in one of its official compilations.

Maltese acid music stalwart Acidulant took to Facebook last night to celebrate “a dream coming true”… and yes, it involved the mega record label behind tracks by legendary artists like Aphex Twin, James Blake, Blawan and Nicolás Jaar.

“Today I signed a contract with R&S Records for a track appearance on the next RV Trax 6 to be released this summer,” the Maltese electronic producer said on Facebook. “I cannot be more happy to be the first-ever Maltese artist to release music on this legendary label.”

Acidulant went on to thank “the one and only Renaat Vandepapeliere”, the man behind R&S himself, “for the great passion and dedication and for exposing small artist like me”.

“I still cannot believe the fact that my music will be released on a label where iconic artists like Aphex Twin, MODEL 500 and many more have also released their work on.”