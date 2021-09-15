After Touching MGT Performance Dedicated To Her Unborn Sister, 15-Year-Old Returns With Personal Single

Talking about this release, Emma thanked everyone who has been supporting her so far saying, “I feel really grateful towards everyone for their support and I genuinely feel so lucky to be surrounded by such great people”.

The new song comes a few months after Emma released her original song ‘I Miss You’ which was the same song that got her the golden buzzer during her audition on Malta’s Got Talent.

Singer and songwriter Emma Cutajar has just released her second original single, titled ‘Mad at Myself’.

‘Mad at Myself’ is another original song that Emma, who is now 15 years old, wrote and composed herself.

This new single shows a different side of the singer, who has slightly changed her style whilst still holding tight to her piano and songwriting roots. Emma said that she tried to experiment a bit more with a different style than her previous releases.

The lyrics speak for themselves and are ones that any person can relate to when it comes to friendship, love, and relationships.

For her second release, the singer worked once again with the renowned Peter Borg at ‘Railway Studio’ and Steven Levi Vella at ‘LEVIPLUS’.

She also expressed her gratitude for this, saying “I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to once again work with Steven Levi Vella and Peter Borg”.

The single was just released on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, with the music video available to watch on Youtube.

The music video for this track can be found at this link.

