Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Honey Dijon And Ben Klock Among First Round Of Confirmed Artists For Glitch Festival’s Four-Day 2022 Edition

“We’ll have to wait longer than we hoped for, but our 2022 line-up is worth the wait!” Glitch posted at 11am today. “From rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves, boat party mayhem and our biggest line-up to date! More artists to be announced.”

The behemoth festival’s fifth edition already looks set to be one for the books, with the first round of artists just being announced.

Two consecutive years of disappointing cancellations later, one of Malta’s biggest summer festivals is looking ahead to 2022. And while this year’s Santa Marija will be quieter than usual, next year’s already shaping up to a big one… all thanks to the grand return of Glitch Festival.

Next year’s edition sees Glitch take over the island’s partying calendar for four consecutive days between 13th and 16th August.

“It’s hard to accept that we’re heading into another summer without Glitch Festival, another summer without the music and people we missed so much,” the massive event’s organisers kicked off this week by posting on Facebook. “But we’ve got some good news!”

“Last year you really did save the festival by holding on to your ticket,” a Facebook post earlier this month told fans and followers upon announcing the heartbreaking news that 2021’s edition will not go ahead. “Once again, we ask for your help. If you can afford it, we encourage you to save your ticket for next year’s edition. Your current ticket/s will become automatically valid for 2022. Another round of €10 credit will be allocated as a token of appreciation (even holders from 2020 edition). For those who would still want a refund, further instructions will be provided in the coming days. Please be patient.”

Meanwhile, if next year’s incredible line-up has already tickled your electronic music fancy, early-bird tickets have already gone on sale for registered customers. Because that’s one way to look ahead and get hyped for what’s to come!