August Anthems! Check Out These Tracks Maltese Musicians Released Over The Past Few Weeks

It’s almost August and summer is in full swing. A heatwave is upon us and we’re in desperate need of some ways to see it out. Thankfully, Maltese musicians are going to keep us cool with a selection of fresh new hits!

Kyle George – Do You Right X Factor finalist Kyle George is bringing the fire with his latest pop anthem, Do You Right. The finalist we all fell in love with watching X Factor has matured with his sound and message as he delivers a steamy, upbeat track fit for a night out on Paceville’s dancefloors.

Berne – Stay Remixed Music, activism and technology come together in Berne’s latest EP, Stay Remixed. The Maltese duo designed and built a remix interactive experience where listeners can interact with the EP by choosing locations around the world (including Malta too) and tune in and listen to the tracks and their remixes. All this while Berne channel message of positive environmental change and champion a number of environmental charities. Check it out for yourself here. <a href="https://soundslikeberne.bandcamp.com/album/stay-remixed">Stay Remixed by Berne</a>

Djun – Kometi Local alternative sweethearts Djun are back with a synthesised, soft-spoken and ethereal track, Kometi. Kometi will send you in a space-like trance as you journey through four minutes of alternative ecstasy with the band delivering some groovy yet serene vibes.

Mogadishu – Just Enough With summer in full swing, Mogadishu is making the most of the good vibes in the band’s latest track, Just Enough. Whether it be cruising on the coast road or sitting by the seaside, Just Enough is an easy listen that fits perfectly in a summer playlist.

Clockwork Wolf & Co. – Church Of The Wolf EP Clockwork & Co. has a new lineup and it features an eclectic mix of talented, local musicians joining Rob Chapman on his latest concoction, the Church Of The Wolf EP. Rob Spiteri, Luke Grech and Alan Portelli show just how talented Maltese musicians are as they slay it on this heavy-hitting EP. With the three Maltese musicians providing the meat and potatoes of the EP, Chapman comes in with some vocal seasoning akin to those glorious heavy metal days.

Tag someone who needs to listen to some new music