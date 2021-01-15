Aussie-Maltese Musician Tash Sultana Features On Front Cover Of Rolling Stone Australia

Sultana will gloss the cover of the iconic music magazine in Australia on 15th March in an exclusive interview titled “I Am Tash Sultana”.

Australian-Maltese singer and songwriter Tash Sultana is starting off the year strong with a front cover feature on none other than Rolling Stone.

The multi-instrumentalist has become a household name in Australia and has amassed a global following mesmerised by Sultana’s one-person band format. Her videos have millions of views and her popularity has seen her travel the world over performing her unique and niche style of music in front of thousands.

In 2018, Rolling Stone labelled Sultana’s debut as “impressive”. Two years later, she’s made her way onto the front cover of the global magazine and is on the cusp of releasing another album, Terra Firma.

Her sophomore album will be released on 19th February and features a more seasoned Sultana drawing inspiration from her time at home during the pandemic.

And if her catalogue so far is anything to go by, which it is, then this album is definitely worth picking up.

