Aussie-Maltese Tash Sultana’s Sophomore Album Features On Times Square Display As Stellar Reviews Pour In

Tash Sultana’s sophomore release has already made splashes around the world with the Aussie-Maltese musician also featuring on the iconic digital displays of Times Squares in New York.

It’s not everyday that you see a Maltese surname up on Times Square…

This has just gone up at Times Square. Crazy 🤯 Thank you @spotify pic.twitter.com/ehZeyMZoHu — tashsultanaa (@TASHSULTANAA) February 22, 2021

Sultana just released their sophomore album Terra Firma last week, which included one of their biggest hits to date, Pretty Lady, which has over 22 million Spotify listens so far.

And the record has already gotten stellar reviews, with NME awarding Terra Firma a four star review and labelling it a record driven by purpose.

“Driven by rhythm, the psychedelic flourishes and moments of instrumental indulgence give the whole record a sense of bubbling excitement,” NME said in its review.

“Terra Firma acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever.”

The Aussie-Maltese star is also hosting a number of intimate shows at their studio this week to celebrate the release of the album, in one of the only places in the world where concerts are allowed at the moment, Melbourne.

The studio session will also be live streamed online for fans all over the world to enjoy.

What did you make of the album? Let us know below