Back In Blue! Beloved Alternative Band Brodu Announces New Album Dropping In Four Days

Just over a month after surprising fans with a comeback announcement and three weeks after dropping a new song and music video, Malta’s alternative sweethearts Brodu is now ready to release a brand new album. And it’s all coming in just four days! “Dear friends, on Monday 15th February, our new album, BLU, will be available on Bandcamp,” the band announced on Facebook earlier today. “We hope this news will give you the courage to carry on in the road towards the end of the week,” the post continued in the band’s all-too-familiar affectionate tone. While initially only available online, the new album will eventually even be sold as a physical copy on vinyl, something which Brodu themselves had helped pioneer for local albums back with their 2017 offering Tfejt.

2021 was already off to a great start last month when Brodu, on hiatus for years, announced their return. “Happy New Year friends!” the band had posted on 5th January. “We’re still here, and we’re excited because our new album is very near.” Suddenly, the band became active on Facebook again, sharing everything from nostalgic shots of performances to behind-the-scenes of the latest album. By 19th January, Brodu turned the hype up a notch with the release of Il-Qabru, a glitchy, electronic single that marked the introduction of new sounds to the band’s roster. But if there’s anything we’ve learnt about Brodu over the years, it’s that you can never put a band like this in one specific box, so get ready to listen to a whole mix of sounds. Especially considering Qabru won’t even make it onto BLU because, in Brodu’s own words, “it doesn’t really have much to do with the rest”. Now all that’s missing is a gig!

Share this post if you’re looking forward to Brodu’s release and tag someone who needs to know!

READ NEXT: This Is The Most Important Maltese Album Of 2017