Bring Me The Horizon Are Coming To Malta For Their Four Day Curated Festival In May 2022

British megaband Bring me The Horizon is heading to Malta for a four day handpicked festival in May 2022.

The event, which will take from 26th to 30th May, will feature a curated line-up by the Sheffield band, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band alongside a host of club nights, pool party takeovers and boat parties.

From their relatively straightforward, if never less than striking metalcore beginnings in 2003, the British band has managed to amass an army of devoted fans over their 17-year career which has seen them touch on another of other genres from deathcore to electronica and hip hop.

According to a press release, the weekender will be “an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting; a once in a lifetime front row experience.”

No further have acts have been announced yet but are likely to be in the coming weeks. For further information head here.