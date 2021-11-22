Bullet For My Valentine Coming To Malta Next May For A Major Metal Festival

Heavy metal fans in Malta, listen up. Famous British heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine are coming to the island next May to perform at a major weekend festival.

Bullet For My Valentine have been announced as “very special guests” for a festival that megaband Bring Me The Horizon is organising from 26th to 30th May.

Renowned for songs like Tears Don’t Fall and Hearts Burst Into Fire, the band been active since 1998 but this will be its first time performing in Malta.