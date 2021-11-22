Bullet For My Valentine Coming To Malta Next May For A Major Metal Festival
Heavy metal fans in Malta, listen up. Famous British heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine are coming to the island next May to perform at a major weekend festival.
Bullet For My Valentine have been announced as “very special guests” for a festival that megaband Bring Me The Horizon is organising from 26th to 30th May.
Renowned for songs like Tears Don’t Fall and Hearts Burst Into Fire, the band been active since 1998 but this will be its first time performing in Malta.
“We’re STOKED to be a part of Bring Me The Horizon’s Malta Weekender,” the band said. “Tickets are absolutely FLYING so get yours now to avoid disappointment. We’ll see you there.
The event, which will take from 26th to 30th May, will feature a curated line-up, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band alongside a host of club nights, pool party takeovers and boat parties.
Besides Bullet For My Valentine and Bring Me The Horizon, the likes of Beartooth, Paris, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm have also been confirmed and more acts are set to be announced soon.
According to a press release, the weekender will be “an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting; a once in a lifetime front row experience.”
Cover photos: Bullet For My Valentine (Instagram)
