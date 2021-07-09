Cercle Is Coming Back To Malta, Inviting Talented Anfisa Letyago To The Saluting Battery In Valletta
Get ready for another epic livestream by Cercle, as the platform will be featuring an awesome performance by the upcoming Italy-based talent Anfisa Letyago at the Saluting Battery in Valletta on Monday.
With over 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, Cercle is a household name in livestreaming electronic and techno music from the most unusual and unique locations, promoting the world’s best DJs and venues alike.
Cercle partnered with the legendary local promoter and location-hunter Blank to make this a reality.
Letyago is an example of such a DJ, as she is taking the techno world by storm and becoming one of the most talked about new talents. Living in Naples, the Siberian-born DJ found her home in the middle of the Mediterranean.
Listen to her latest track below:
And now, she’s coming to Malta. Letyago will play a 1.5 hour set in the historic location of the Saluting Battery in Valletta, the military monument that is as old as Valletta itself and was constructed over 400 years ago.
As one of Valletta’s most stunning locations, the Saluting Battery offers views of the best vantage points of the city, overlooking the Grand Harbour.
Three years ago, Cercle hosted Fakear who performed live in the Tal Mixta cave in Gozo. With scenic views over Ramla Bay and its stunning surroundings, the French DJ played against a backdrop of that makes good music sound even better.
If you missed Cercle’s Gozo edition, check it out below:
Letyago – like Fakear, but for a different reason – will be performing without an audience, as COVID-19 restrictions still do not allow stand-up events.
The livestream takes place on Monday at 7.15pm and can be watched here.