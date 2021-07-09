Cercle Is Coming Back To Malta, Inviting Talented Anfisa Letyago To The Saluting Battery In Valletta

Get ready for another epic livestream by Cercle, as the platform will be featuring an awesome performance by the upcoming Italy-based talent Anfisa Letyago at the Saluting Battery in Valletta on Monday.

With over 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, Cercle is a household name in livestreaming electronic and techno music from the most unusual and unique locations, promoting the world’s best DJs and venues alike.

Cercle partnered with the legendary local promoter and location-hunter Blank to make this a reality.

Letyago is an example of such a DJ, as she is taking the techno world by storm and becoming one of the most talked about new talents. Living in Naples, the Siberian-born DJ found her home in the middle of the Mediterranean.

Listen to her latest track below: