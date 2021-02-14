Check Out This Maltese-American Drummer Endorsed By Some Of The Biggest Music Brands Out There 

Devin Attard has been banging on the drums ever since he was a one-year-old and has matured into a blast beat machine, performing both with his band Hollow Front and as a solo artist on his YouTube channel.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan resides a young, promising and humble drummer who is shaking up the metalcore scene with his hard-hitting but meticulous playing – and he’s half Maltese.

And his talent, hard work and passion for his instrument has landed the young Maltese-American some big-time endorsements, including signing with cymbal giants Paiste just this week.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of something that is more than just a company, but a family. Growing up my father always taught me to play the best, so when I was approached with this opportunity to be part of the Paiste family it was an absolute no brainer!” Devin said.

While it was his talent that earned him a spot in the Paiste family, it was Devin’s connection to legendary drummer Eric Moore that helped him get his foot in the door.

Devin is also endorsed by SJC Drums, one of the most renowned modern drum manufacturing companies out there.

And he’s a bit of a social media star too with over 20,000 people following him on Instagram, including some heavy metal heavyweights such as Tim Lambesis and Kevin Kaine.

The Maltese-American drummer was picking up traction with his metalcore band Hollow Front, touring across the United States, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. While the band isn’t out on tour, the four-piece is gearing up for an intense session in the studio to record their new album.

In the meantime, you can enjoy him absolutely ripping it on the kit over on his YouTube channel.