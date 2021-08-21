Clockwork Wolf & Co! Maltese Musicians Join Renowned International Band, And All Hell Is About To Break Loose

When YouTube guitarist sensation Rob Chapman first set out to recruit local musicians to be part of his internationally-acclaimed rock/blues band, he had no idea what to expect. After relocating to Malta, and with Brexit throwing a spanner in the works, Chapman’s Clockwork Wolf & Co. was in the market for fresh members ready to start a new chapter in the band’s illustrious timeline. It was up to Malta, the EU’s smallest member state known primarily for its glistening beaches and pastizzi, to provide Clockwork with what it needed, and Chapman struck gold. “I’m incredibly lucky to have played with some amazing musicians throughout my career so far and Malta has absolutely delivered some of the best individuals I have ever had the fortune to play with,” Chapman told Lovin Malta. After holding several auditions for Clockwork, Chapman settled for three locally renowned and respected musicians to become part of the family; bassist Zir Portelli, drummer Robert Spiteri and guitarist Luke Grech.

“When I saw the bassist playing, I said I needed this guy in my band,” Chapman continued. “I phoned up and he said no, but I eventually convinced him to audition”.

“Rob can not only play any style but when I put him and the bassist together there was immediate and seamless synchronisation”.

“Luke can play anything and is good at writing, we can write together very easily”.

What makes this Clockwork so unique and special this time around compared to previous lineups is the fact all four members are astute and accomplished musicians and writers. That means the content produced henceforth will encompass a fusion of authentic and unique musical perspectives drawing from a rich background of diverse influences and genres. Basically, it’s the Clockwork fans have grown to love, but like never before.

“It’s a bit of a free for all and we’re learning how to make it work,” Chapman said. Led by the man of many talents (and dual citizenship now), Clockwork has just released an EP titled Church Of The Wolf with a new album, Time Is The Enemy, set to be released sometime next year. Although Time Is The Enemy is already fleshed out, the added influence of the three Maltese members has resulted in a somewhat overhaul of the project, with a blend of new influences paving the way for a more exciting and erratic full-length release. “The new material is coming out a lot heavier than we thought it would be,” Chapman said. “It’s definitely a mix of americano, rock/blues and heavy/progressive rock”. Chapman cites Soundgarden, Tool, A Perfect Circle, Karnivool and the almighty Jimi Hendrix as inspirations for the new album – something which will undoutedbly bring a sense of excitement and euphoria to all local metalheads and old school rockers out there, I’m sure. And in true rock n’ roll style and fashion, Time Is The Enemy has no rules. “It’s pointless writing with an agenda. The outcome of the album will be whatever it is,” he said. That free rein, rock n’ roll mentality has also manifested itself in the production process of the album, with Chapman taking the bold decision to record it all live with all four members performing together – just like a concert. “I’m just a bit bored of clinical, perfect music,” Chapman noted. “A lot of the music I grew up with was rough and a result of the vibe you get with musicians in the same room”. Unlike most modern-day albums, Time Is The Enemy will embrace those inevitable human imperfections in an attempt to create a more authentic and raw end product reminiscent of rock’s glory days.

In fact, live performances are the essence of Clockwork’s new approach, including live streaming performances of the band in the studio as they flesh out the meat and potatoes of the album. “What the COVID-19 pandemic did, if anything, is really highlight that if you do something online, it’s there as an asset,” he said. And Chapman is already sharing new Clockwork content with almost 750,000 followers on his YouTube channel. ‘Playing your cards right’ Recording an entire album live is no easy feat, especially with the constant pressure of knowing you have a live audience watching and judging every drum hit, guitar chord and vocal performance, but the pressure lessens when you know you’ve got all your financial bases covered. Leveraging on his enormous and loyal fanbase, Chapman and his label managed to fundraise €18,000 for Time Is The Enemy. “I was very hesitant at first because a lot of people probably had thoughts about me having a guitar company and thus having enough money to record an album, but the truth is the cash goes right back into the company, especially in a pandemic,” he admitted. “What the label wanted to do was have enough liquidity to not only produce the songs, but look after the marketing process for the entire year, including music videos, merch, shoots, and marketing. “It’s a huge weight off our shoulders because it gives us creative flexibility”.

With touring and festivals on the horizon, Clockwork now sets its focus on producing the band's best album to date, but what's stopping other local bands from setting the same ambitions too? "In their minds they are trapped feeling that they will operate locally, not globally. I think it's important to live locally but think globally. Just because you live in Malta it doesn't mean you can't play in California," he said. As such, Clockwork's plans to team up with local businesses to help promote each other on social media in a concerted effort to showcase local talent, music and products on an international scale. It's a new venture the band is ready to take head-on, and with the right attitude, mentality and dedication, things will surely come together like clockwork. "At the end of the day, the secret is you have to enjoy what to do, there's longevity in that".