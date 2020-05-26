WATCH: This Metal Band Gives Us An Amazing Headbanging Cover Of ‘Je Me Casse’

Based in The Netherlands, Pene Corrida specialises in combining heavy metal music with some of the greatest hits in the music world. With this, the group have created a unique concept and style in the heavy metal scene with over 50 live shows yearly, two albums, four EPs and multiple singles under their belts.

A Dutch metal band, best known for transforming popular pop music songs into metal headbangers, have come out with their rendition of Destiny’s Je Me Casse, giving us a taste of what the electro-swing sounds like with a metal rendition.

In many ways, Eurovision fans may wonder whether this could be a sound we’d have heard in the contest had Malta sent up a team-up of Destiny with a metal band. Who wants Lordi meets Destiny collaboration, anyone?

Though it offers a very different sound to the original song, the combination of heavy metal music with the original sound of horns that gave Je Me Casse the swing and jazz vibes creates a whole new flavour for the song.

This year’s Eurovision showed a trend towards rock and metal songs, with Italy’s Måneskin taking the win and Finland’s Blind Channel coming 6th. In this sense, it may set the scene for more types of music to be showcased at Eurovision – and prove popular.

