Destiny Signs Deal With Music Industry Giants Sony Music For Latest Hit Je Me Casse

Malta’s latest Eurovision star Destiny has just put pen to paper on a record deal with Sony Music for her hit single, Je Me Casse.

The record deal is an affirmation by Sony Music that Je Me Cass has what it takes to become a worldwide hit. Since its release three weeks ago, Je Me Casse has garnered over three million views on YouTube and over 550,000 streams on Spotify.

“It’s with great pleasure that we confirm our signing of Sony music Sweden with the talented artist Destiny for the song Je Me Casse,” said Sony Music in a press release.

“Sony Music is very excited and looking forward to making Destiny a worldwide household name.”

Destiny is poised to do big things at Eurovision 2021 with her entry, with bookmakers predicting that she’s the favourite to win the competition by a four percent margin.