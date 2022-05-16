Over 100 Artists Team Up For Earth Garden’s 15th Anniversary Free Edition Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Earth Garden Festival is back and better than ever. Happening at the picnic area in Ta’ Qali, there is a lot to be excited about this year.
To celebrate the big return, anyone and everyone can party or attend one of the many souls touching events happening throughout the three-day festival for free!
That’s right, entrance to Earth Garden 2022 is free. All you need to do is register via this link, or get your hands on a camping pass via showshappening.
Happening between the 3rd and 5th of June general entrance is free, but everyone is encouraged to give a donation upon entrance. These proceeds will then all go to Earth Garden’s environmental NGO of choice which will be announced in the coming days.
If you bought a ticket for the 2020 or 2021 edition, that ticket will still be valid for Earth Garden 2023. And if you bought a camping ticket for either the 2020/2021 edition, that is valid for this year.
Renowned for bringing the biggest and most talented non-mainstream acts to our shores, the whole point of this three-day festival is to have a whole explosion of different sounds, lifestyles and everything that makes individuals unique.
Featuring an eclectic line-up of artists from all across the world and across various genres – Earth Garden 2022 should be one that goes down in the history books.
Split into ten distinct areas, the Festive Grove Campsite can host up to 1,500 campers, and the six different stages promise to give you the sound that your soul craves. No matter if you’re a psychedelic trance fan or would prefer to unwind with some blues tunes – you’ll definitely feel at home.
Fusing ska, blues, reggae, alternative rock, world music, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, gypsy, and more, every single music genre will have its time to shine. There will also be a chilled jamming area that has always been the scene of some surprising improvised sessions.
Featuring an ethnic market and a whole food court, every single area that makes up the Earth Garden Festival has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint and generating the least amount of waste possible.
Good vibes, sounds that span genres and a different world are waiting for you at Earth Garden. Mark down the 3rd to the 5th of June in your calendars as all of Malta will be chilling and vibing that weekend.
Curious to know more? Check out everything you need to know about the Earth Garden via this page.
