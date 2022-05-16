Over 100 Artists Team Up For Earth Garden’s 15th Anniversary Free Edition Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Earth Garden Festival is back and better than ever. Happening at the picnic area in Ta’ Qali, there is a lot to be excited about this year.

To celebrate the big return, anyone and everyone can party or attend one of the many souls touching events happening throughout the three-day festival for free!

That’s right, entrance to Earth Garden 2022 is free. All you need to do is register via this link, or get your hands on a camping pass via showshappening.

Happening between the 3rd and 5th of June general entrance is free, but everyone is encouraged to give a donation upon entrance. These proceeds will then all go to Earth Garden’s environmental NGO of choice which will be announced in the coming days.

If you bought a ticket for the 2020 or 2021 edition, that ticket will still be valid for Earth Garden 2023. And if you bought a camping ticket for either the 2020/2021 edition, that is valid for this year.