Fire Tracks For February: Maltese Musicians Get Off To A Hot Start To The Month With These Tracks

From pop to acoustic rock, here are the latest tracks from Maltese musicians over the past few weeks.

Some notable musicians step back into the scene this week with their first releases of 2021 along with some fresh faces who are making their debut this year.

As winter winds down, it’s time to update your spring playlist with some of Malta’s hottest tracks.

Jolene Samhan – February 1st

Born and raised in Nadur, Jolene Samhan may be considered your typical Gozitan girl, but that can’t be further from the truth.

The singer and songwriter in fact has origins in Brazil, Palestine, Germany and Poland, which together bring a unique mix to her debut track, February 1st.

The pandemic drove the singer indoors and to her piano where she embarked on a journey of self-realisation, note by note, resulting in the track we are presented with today.

Samhan worked with Matthew James Borg and Micimago who helped put the track together – accumulating in a powerful pop piece with a lot of promise for the young musician’s career.

Amber – Put Away Your Money

Amber’s latest track was produced by internationally-acclaimed producer Cutfather, the man behind billboard hits from superstars like Jamelia, Blue, Olly Murs and Liam Payne.

Put Away Your Money precedes the release of her upcoming album and was released by WickedandLoud Records.

The track is an upbeat pop track with a music video that shows an edgier side of Amber in a 90’s music vibe.

Luke Chappell – Find A Way Back Home

Luke Chappell has surprised us with the demo of a dreamy track titled Find A Way Back Home.

Malta’s young musical sweetheart is bringing the ethereal, emotional vibes with the acoustic short track, perhaps a sign for more things to come. A

Skald – Skaldatura

Skald is a band formed by five local musicians with a passion for the Maltese language. Last year, the band hosted a literary and musical event at the Manoel Theatre with literature work collected from one of Malta’s most celebrated authors, Trevor Zahra.

The show was performed in an empty Manoel Theatre at the height of the pandemic, but it can be enjoyed now with a 50 minute recording of the show.

Gilbert Gauci – Breathe

After releasing his debut single not too long ago, Maltese musician Gilbert Gauci has released a synthwave electronic music mix of that very same song – Breathe.