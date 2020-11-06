For The First Time In Their Decade-Long Career, Brikkuni Will Be Performing On National TV Tonight

Words like “mainstream” and “underground” have varying connotations and tamer divisions in Malta than anywhere else on the planet. But even on a small island where word travels fast and fame spreads even faster, the country’s biggest alternative band is only now performing on national TV for the first time in over a decade.

Brikkuni have had an illustrious career on the local circuit ever since the 2008 release of their debut album Kuntrabanda. In the 12 years which followed, they’ve amassed a very loyal fanbase which bleeds through different sectors of society… while at the same time being adamant to remain true to their cult personas.

Now, in a very 2020 twist, Brikkuni will actually be performing on national TV tonight on the new Friday night show Serataron.

“This is the first invitation we’ve ever had as a group to perform on a prime-time programme on the national TV and we’d like to thank the producers and the people with good will who were instrumental in this thing happening,” larger-than-life frontman Mario Vella told his friends and followers on Facebook this morning.

“It might not be anything at all, but to us it’s significant nonetheless,” Vella finished.