Franklin Calleja Announces Mużika Mużika Was His Last Music Competition: ‘I Believe They Aren’t For Me’

Well-known Maltese singer Franklin Calleja has announced that his performance at Mużika Mużika last weekend was the last song festival he intends to participate in. “I thank all of you for believing in me and for giving me support during these nine marvellous years,” Franklin told his social media followers yesterday. “Music is lovely and unites us, and I will still keep on doing what I love, only without competitions.” With his clear falsetto high voice, Franklin has taken part in various musical competitions in recent years, including the Eurovision Song Contest and X Factor Malta, but has never won.

He competed at Mużika Mużika with the song Wennisni last weekend, but could only finished in joint 9th place, with Kurt Calleja taking home the win with Bla Tarf. Wishing Kurt the best, Franklin hailed Mużika Mużika as a “prestigious festival of the highest level” and said he was honoured that it is the last festival he will compete in. “I will miss competitions but I believe they aren’t for me,” he said.

“I believe that I don’t need any more opinions of expert juries who may not appreciate my music that much.” “I believe in what I do and I want to keep on trusting myself to get to where I want to go. My voice is a very important instrument for me and I will keep on working for a better career because that’s what I deserve.” Will you miss Franklin Calleja in musical competitions?