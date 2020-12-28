From Earth To Infinity! Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Outer Space With This Three-Hour Music Stream In Malta
It’s the end of a dramatic year and we’re all looking for ways to celebrate that’s both fun and safe from COVID-19.
While concerts are off the menu, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sounds of some of your most favourite local DJs broadcasting from the universe to your living room as they take you on a three hour journey through space and into the new year.
Esplora Malta has teamed up with Trackage Scheme to bring you the Planetarium Showcase – the New Year’s Eve celebration every techno, house and electro lover in Malta needs to welcome a brighter future.
The show, which will be streamed uninterrupted online, will feature three DJs venturing into the cosmos accompanied by a backdrop of the planetary system – transporting you from your living room into the great unknown and temporarily relieving you from the cabin fever that has built up all year.
On the decks for the evening are Owen Jay, Kerg and Cain who together will be piloting your techno, house and electro journey from takeoff, around orbit and back onto earth, just in time for the new year.
Owen Jay, owner of vinyl label Batti Batti, will be piloting the first hour of the journey with his unique blend of house music, setting the atmosphere for the night and getting you into that ethereal, spacey mood.
Next up it’s Kerg taking the wheel and steering us into the great abyss.
The local electronic expert has some experience under his belt, having cofounded Electroniche and Binary Funk, and has the pedigree to keep us on track with good vibes for one full hour.
After his duty is done, Cain will be taking control of the ship and bringing us back down to earth. The DJ has been carving a niche out for himself in Malta’s electronic scene since 2006, curating unique sounds and themes that makes him stand out from the crowd.
All this, while Esplora sets the atmosphere with its big-screen backdrop and venue that will transport body and mind into space.
It might be going down in your living room but the Planetarium Showcase is bringing the world to you. That way you can enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration without having to put those around you at risk.
Whether you’re planning a big night in with your bubble or wine and cheese this New Year’s Eve, there’s no reason for you to not have this techno, electro and house trip playing in the background for everyone to enjoy.
In doing so, you’ll not only have a blast but you’ll also be supporting local artists during the pandemic and they need all the love we can give them right now.
Let’s ride this three hour techno journey together this New Year’s Eve.
The Planetarium Showcase will be livestreamed from 8pm onwards on New Year’s Eve on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.
You can also find it over at Trackage Scheme or Esplora who will be in on the celebrations too.
So set your notifications and plan your night because we’re going to make the most of this New Year’s Eve at home!
Tag someone who needs to tune in this celebration of Maltese talent