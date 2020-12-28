From Earth To Infinity! Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Outer Space With This Three-Hour Music Stream In Malta

It’s the end of a dramatic year and we’re all looking for ways to celebrate that’s both fun and safe from COVID-19.

While concerts are off the menu, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sounds of some of your most favourite local DJs broadcasting from the universe to your living room as they take you on a three hour journey through space and into the new year.

Esplora Malta has teamed up with Trackage Scheme to bring you the Planetarium Showcase – the New Year’s Eve celebration every techno, house and electro lover in Malta needs to welcome a brighter future.

The show, which will be streamed uninterrupted online, will feature three DJs venturing into the cosmos accompanied by a backdrop of the planetary system – transporting you from your living room into the great unknown and temporarily relieving you from the cabin fever that has built up all year.

On the decks for the evening are Owen Jay, Kerg and Cain who together will be piloting your techno, house and electro journey from takeoff, around orbit and back onto earth, just in time for the new year.

Owen Jay, owner of vinyl label Batti Batti, will be piloting the first hour of the journey with his unique blend of house music, setting the atmosphere for the night and getting you into that ethereal, spacey mood.