From Heavy Metal To 90s-Inspired RnB: Have A Listen To The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Over The Past Few Weeks

From old-school heavy metal to RnB, check out the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians over the past few weeks!

And Maltese musicians have plenty to show off once things are back to normal, with these new tracks being added to the mix.

As the end of August approaches, summer starts to slowly wind down. On the other, the music scene is starting to pick up with some gigs on the horizon.

1. The Busker – Loose

After finding their frontman in Dav.Jr, the boys in The Busker are set to start a new chapter in their decorated music career.

Loose closes the X Chapter, which saw the band collaborating with two other artists – Matthew James and Raquela – each of whom brought their own unique twist to the band’s catalogue.

Once again, their latest track introduces the band to a new style in which they incorporate RnB and pop references. It is also accompanied by a music video featuring a 90s-inspired theme as the cherry on the cake in the completion of the three-song project.

2. The Travellers — Il-Biża

The Travellers have teamed up with Richmond Foundation to raise awareness on mental health with their latest track, Il-Biża’.

The single delves into the internal struggle one has to deal with when faced with

mental health issues. It personifies this fear and expresses it in a unique and daring way with an interesting message.

Il-Biża’ is also the first single from The Travellers’ upcoming album, Inżul u Tlajja’.

3. Lord Adder – Operation Pedestal

Local heavy metal band Lord Adder have released a track to commemorate the famous Operation Pedestal of 1942.

On the 79th anniversary of the mission, the heavy metal band wanted to pay tribute to the service personnel and their heroism that gave Malta its freedom from then on.

And thus, they released Operation Pedestal, an old school heavy metal track ideal for a night of headbanging.

4. Leonardo Barilaro – Turkey Is Burning

Aerospace engineer and pianist Leonardo Barilaro took a step back from his space adventures and came back down to earth on his latest track to touch upon a sensitive and topical issue, that of the wildfires in Turkey.

Turkey is Burning is a spoken word composition of reporters and victims united with nuances of electronica downtempo sounds.

There are references to two famous Turkish melodies, Ölürüm Türkiyem and İzmir Marşı.

The piece features the sound of a sampled burning piano lying on a layer of aerial synth notes, structured to create discomfort in the listener, usually looking for easy-going music during summer.

5. Juno Valdez – Scream My Name

Juno Valdez’s latest track is a modern pop anthem and you’ll understand why when you meet the team behind it.

Written by Juno Valdez herself, and produced by and recorded at Jean Claude Vancell with live guitars by Luke Grech, it was mixed and mastered by Wizard Lee at Feest1stStudios in Tribeca, New York.

Lee is a major name in modern production, having engineered Nicki Minaj’s and 6ix9ine’s #1 Billboard Hit Trollz.

Check out the combined end product of Valdez and Wizard Lee below!

6. Lyndsay Pace – Sick Of Me

Maltese pop singer Lyndsay Pace is gearing up for an exciting album launch and continues to release hit after hit.

Sick Of Me is all about letting others take advantage of you and features a punchy chorus and an energetic and upbeat dance routine.

7. Jolene Samhan – All In You

Following her debut single titled ‘February 1st’, All In You marks a change that Jolene experienced both musically and personally.

Whilst February 1st is a narration of mental struggles and how they have challenged Jolene, All In You describes a moment of cognizance; whereby for a moment the singer realises that despite her doubts she is capable of so much.

8. Nicole Cassar – Best For Me

21-year-old pop singer Nicole Cassar is having a hot girl summer with her latest track, Best For Me.

An upbeat, fun track perfect for the sunny season, Best For Me has all the vibes we need to see off the 2021 summer.

Tag someone who needs to listen to these tracks