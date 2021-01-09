From Ukraine To Malta, Local Musician Self-Releases Jazz Album Recorded In Just One Day

The musical genre of jazz has always stood at the outer edge of contemporary music, venturing into creative territories that few are capable and comfortable with.

In keeping with that ethos, Maltese saxophonist Carlo Muscat embarked on self-releasing his fourth album towards the end of last year, in the midst of a global pandemic, in none that the Kyiv, Ukraine.

Wool consists of nine original compositions gathered over the span of the past ten years and arranged in a manner which suits the three-person band composition that features on this album.

Those features consist of Ukraine’s most renowned musicians, Yuriy Seredin on piano, Konstantin Ionenko on double bass, and Oleg Markov on the drums.

Muscat takes the lead with his saxophone.

In true jazz fashion, the album came together on one September day in just one recording session, during a brief time of relief from the ongoing pandemic.

“I love short recording sessions. There is no time to overthink your playing – it really captures the essence of the music and the spirit of each musician. Your first impulse in playing is always the closest to your true nature,” Carlo said.

The album sounds and feels as raw and natural as the process by which it came together, with drums, saxophone and bass complementing each other harmoniously.

<a href="https://carlomuscat.bandcamp.com/album/wool">Wool by Carlo Muscat</a>

Wool doesn’t feature any lyrics but the instruments speak for themselves with Muscat’s saxophone leading the way throughout the majority of the tracks.

Whether you’re an avid jazz cat or a novice to the genre, the eclectic mix of tracks offers a refreshing take on a genre generally reserved for the musically inclined.

From the capital of Kyiv to the shores of Malta, Wool is now available both online digitally and in physical copies with patrons able to contact Muscat himself for a copy at [email protected]

What did you make of the album?