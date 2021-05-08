Good Luck! Destiny Officially Heads Off To Rotterdam For Highly-Anticipated Eurovision Song Contest

The time has finally come! Malta’s singing starlet Destiny Chukunyere has begun her journey to Rotterdam to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest – and spirits couldn’t be higher.

The singer and X Factor Season Two winner took to social media to let her fans know that she’s on her way, with many wishing her good luck for the days ahead.

And for all we know, there’s a good chance she could make history with Malta favoured to win the competition by a significant margin, according to official bookmakers’ predictions.

If she does, it will be the first time ever Malta has won the Eurovision Song Contest. Moreover, Destiny will also be the first person in the world to win both the junior and senior Eurovision contest – no pressure!

Malta has a 20% winning chance with France coming in second at 15% and Switzerland in third with a 12% chance.

Destiny’s Eurovision entry Je Me Casse was an instant hit upon release and has garnered over five million views on YouTube so far.

The electro-swing tune is a self-assured and confident track that has received positive feedback from music lovers and critics alike.

It’s now all up to Destiny to make a statement on the main stage in Rotterdam and bring the glory of winning the Eurovision home!

