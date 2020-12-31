Here Are The Maltese Bops That Malta’s Leading Personalities Love To Listen To
Between livestreams, Malta’s Got Talent and musicians with more time on their hands than ever, there has never been a better time to follow Maltese music.
With some super hot releases over the past few months as well as insane collaborations and online performances, Malta’s musical acumen is on full display – and Malta’s leading politicians and influencers couldn’t keep away either.
Here are some of the songs that Maltese celebs were hooked on in no particular order.
1. Byron Camilleri, Joe Giglio, James Ryder, Rosianne Cutajar
The Travellers
Byron Camilleri: “I’m a fan, and we booked them to play at our wedding.”
Joe Giglio: “I even went to a concert they organised in Marsalforn, Gozo.”
James Ryder: “The Travellers (don’t tell them though, I roasted them quite a few times on Pastizziposting).”
2. Bernard Grech
The New Victorians and Red Electrick
3. Charmaine Gauci
Lydon Agius
4. Roberta Metsola, Bjorn Formosa
Il-Lapes
Bjorn Formosa: Claude Agius showed some potential and skills rapping in the Maltese language.
5. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion
Viva Malta – Freddie Portelli
6. Aaron Farrugia
Ira Losco feat. Michela – Cannonball
7. Miriam Dalli
Bahjat – You Got That (Hometown Smile)
8. Eileen Montesin
Red Electrick
9. Peppi Azzopardi
The New Victorians
10. Howard Keith Debono
“Since I work with so many of them, I prefer not to answer. However I think the combination of local artist in Malta Together showcased some top local talent.”