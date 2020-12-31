د . إAEDSRر . س

Here Are The Maltese Bops That Malta’s Leading Personalities Love To Listen To

Between livestreams, Malta’s Got Talent and musicians with more time on their hands than ever, there has never been a better time to follow Maltese music.

With some super hot releases over the past few months as well as insane collaborations and online performances, Malta’s musical acumen is on full display – and Malta’s leading politicians and influencers couldn’t keep away either.

Here are some of the songs that Maltese celebs were hooked on in no particular order.

1. Byron Camilleri, Joe Giglio, James Ryder, Rosianne Cutajar

The Travellers

Byron Camilleri: “I’m a fan, and we booked them to play at our wedding.”

Joe Giglio: “I even went to a concert they organised in Marsalforn, Gozo.”

James Ryder: “The Travellers (don’t tell them though, I roasted them quite a few times on Pastizziposting).”

2. Bernard Grech

The New Victorians and Red Electrick

3. Charmaine Gauci

Lydon Agius

4. Roberta Metsola, Bjorn Formosa

Il-Lapes

Bjorn Formosa: Claude Agius showed some potential and skills rapping in the Maltese language.

5. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion

Viva Malta – Freddie Portelli

6. Aaron Farrugia

Ira Losco feat. Michela – Cannonball

7. Miriam Dalli

Bahjat – You Got That (Hometown Smile)

8. Eileen Montesin

Red Electrick

9. Peppi Azzopardi

The New Victorians

10. Howard Keith Debono

“Since I work with so many of them, I prefer not to answer. However I think the combination of local artist in Malta Together showcased some top local talent.”

 

