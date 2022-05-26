House Music Royalty To Descend On Malta As Part Of Defected’s Stunning Full Festival Line-Up

House music royalty will descend upon Maltese shores as part of Defected’s festival on the island.

Basement Jaxx, Carl Craig, Kerri Chandler, Gorgon City, and Nightmares on Wax are some of the big names featuring in the festival, which is taking place between 7th and 9th October at Cafe Del Mar in St Paul’s Bay and Numero Uno.

Defected’s debut in Malta comes with a jam-packed, star-studded line-up which will include some of the industry’s upcoming faces and long-time pioneers of the scene.

Malta’s very own EDD also features in the line-up, forming part of an impressive blend of talent from all corners of the globe.

A host of exclusive pop-up parties at unique off-the-grid locations that offer unrivalled views of the island are also on the schedule for Defected Malta, alongside a number of intimate boat parties to complete the awesome festival.

Tickets are available here, with deposit tickets available to secure from just €19.