Watch: Ira Losco To Discuss Music, Pregnancy And More In Three-Hour Interview On Jon Mallia’s Podcast
Ira Losco, one of Malta’s most famous singers, will be sitting down with host extraordinaire Jon Mallia for an extensive podcast.
Ira’s three-hour interview on Il-Podcast ta’ Jon will be coming to your social media feeds on Thursday 7th April. She talks about everything from Malta’s music and art scene and her definition of success to more personal issues such as pregnancy and children’s allowance.
If you want to get an early look at the podcast, it’s already available on Patreon to subscribers of Il-Podcast ta’ Jon.
This will be the first episode in which Lovin Malta officially appears as a streaming partner, as per a new distribution agreement which is seeing the popular podcast cross-posted on our platform as the exclusive media partner.
Don’t forget to tune in on Jon Mallia’s and Lovin Malta’s Facebook pages on Thursday 7th April at 9pm, and remember to subscribe to Patreon for early access.
