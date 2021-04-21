Ira Losco Urges Artists Not To Lose Hope Ahead Of New Duet Reminiscing Better Days 

Ira Losco has urged artists not to lose their spirits in these extremely challenging times ahead of the release of a new duet intended to instill some hope in the nation.

“These are very strange times, and as an artist, I feel a bit lost because unfortunately, our industry has been one of the worst-hit,” Ira told Lovin Malta. “It will definitely take time to recover from this.”

On Sunday, Ira and Matthew James Borg will release ‘Tbissem’, a Maltese language song composed by Kris Spiteri. It will be their second collaboration, having released In The Rain last November.

The song will be published by the government on the official COVID-19 Facebook page.

Tbissem is intended to reflect on the times before the pandemic, think about a post-pandemic future, and send out a message that music can unite.