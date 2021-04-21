Ira Losco Urges Artists Not To Lose Hope Ahead Of New Duet Reminiscing Better Days
Ira Losco has urged artists not to lose their spirits in these extremely challenging times ahead of the release of a new duet intended to instill some hope in the nation.
“These are very strange times, and as an artist, I feel a bit lost because unfortunately, our industry has been one of the worst-hit,” Ira told Lovin Malta. “It will definitely take time to recover from this.”
On Sunday, Ira and Matthew James Borg will release ‘Tbissem’, a Maltese language song composed by Kris Spiteri. It will be their second collaboration, having released In The Rain last November.
The song will be published by the government on the official COVID-19 Facebook page.
Tbissem is intended to reflect on the times before the pandemic, think about a post-pandemic future, and send out a message that music can unite.
“We are where we are, we don’t know where we’re going, nothing is certain, and we’re kind of living for the moment with some hope in our heart, remembering life as it was and hoping it will get better,” Ira said.
“I see it from the eyes of performer who wants to get back to work, and from the eyes of a parent of a child who is living in a different time – in the past, they were told to share things and hug people, now they’re being told not to do these things.”
Ira urged artists not to lose heart and to do their best to remain creative in these tough times.
“There’s no limit and boundaries to creativity; we can still work on projects while following the measures. You can do stuff virtually, and while the concert feeling cannot be replicated online, you can still write and record while sticking to measures.”
“We can’t allow this to dent our spirits and we need to pull through it. Of course everyone is facing different realities, for example some of us have vulnerable parents… we’re all in the same storm but we’re not in the same boat.”
Are you looking forward to this new song?