Jammin’ In July! Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Musicians In Malta

Summer has officially begun in Malta and things are starting to heat up, both in the streets and in the studios. Maltese musicians have conjured up some fire tracks that go together in a hot playlist that you can jam to this summer. From pop to hip-hop, dance to trance, check out these new tracks below…

1. Emma Muscat – Meglio Di Sera Just one week after releasing her latest single, Maltese starlet Emma Muscat has already managed to rack up over a million views on YouTube. The talented singer’s latest pop, reggaeton track features Spanish artist Alvaro De Luna and Italian artist Astol and was shot entirely in Malta. With its upbeat and energetic dance beat, the track is already a summer hit.

2. Owen Leuellen – Runaway X Factor Malta runner-up Owen Leuellen is back with a fresh hip-hop track featuring the rapper himself surrounded by some female friends and riding around in a vintage Cadillac. Channeling his inner G-Eazy, Runaway spills confidence and good vibes perfect for that chill summer day.

3. Kersten Graham – Between The Lines Maltese rocker Kersten Graham has teamed up with local DJ Toby for a dance track that brings both genres together in a fresh and exciting way. When rock meets techno, you get Between The Lines – an energetic, dance track that belongs in nightclubs and on sunset drives.

4. Kapitlu Tlettax – MISĦUT A track about rebellion shot in a scrapyard with some wicked rides, flares and some hard-hitting beats. Kapitlu Tlettax are back with a fire track set afire with some incredibly fast lines and rhymes. MISĦUT takes trap music in Malta to another level, with the boys in Kapitlu Tlettax showing how it’s done by literally dropping cars from the sky.

5. Lapes – Skappa Skappa Notorious Maltese rapper Lapes has returned with a new single in which he name-dropped pretty much half of the island. Fresh from his beef with Brikkuni’s Mario Vella, the local rapper has taken aim at others including Culture Minister José Herrera and Eurovision winners Måneskin in his new single Skappa Skappa.

6. LYNDSAY – Done Lyndsay is gearing up for the release of her debut album, Dopamine, and has teased her fanbase with a brand new track. Done is an emotional pop track featuring a lyric video with the singer herself in the background. A catchy track for those heartbreaking moments in our lives.

7. NÈO-X – The Connection Local DJ NÈO-X has released a house/dance track with psychedelic-influenced vocals and chunky beats. The Connection gives listeners a chance to escape from reality with a number of uplifting and warm sounds throughout the almost-three minute track. NÈO-X · NÈO – X – The Connection

8. Danny Magro – Himala Gozitan guitarist Danny Magro released a classic-rock-inspired neo-soul instrumental track titled Himala with a music video shot at picturesque Dwejra. Himala is about love, life and the little things that encompass both with some clean and mesmerising guitar solos to tingle the listeners’ ear.

9. Leonardo Barilaro – A Little Lunch ft. Marco Minnemann Aerospace engineer and pianist Leonardo Barilaro has released an experimental-jazz piece featuring an eclectic mix of piano, synth and drums played by none other than Marco Minnemann. Leonardo jams over Minnemann’s intricate drum parts to create an elegant fusion of sounds inspired by influences rooted in classical, jazz, EDM and progressive metal music.

10. Stefan Varga – Paradise Malta-based singer Stefan Varga has released the music video for his latest track, Paradise, featuring contemporary dances, summer landscapes and the spotlight. Varga also released an acoustic version of the track, which can be found here.

11. Claire Marante – Stain Singer and songwriter Claire Marante released an edgy rock track, Stain, featuring electric guitars played by Franco Tartaglia. The song was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by David Vella of Temple Studios and the lyrics were penned by Marante herself.

12. Cel&Sacco – Leigh Following the reception of their latest single, Cel&Sacco decided to release a music video to accompany the track. Leigh features a music video of the two artists singing surrounded by a floor of candles representing the emotional magnitude of the track.

