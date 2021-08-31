Każin Tour! Live Music Makes A Comeback For Michael Azzopardi’s Eight Performances All Around Malta’s Band Clubs

How long has it been since you went to a gig in Malta? One of the island’s newest alt kids on the block is hoping you soon won’t need to rack your brains for too long, with nearly a dozen performances all over Malta coming this September. And it’s all happening at one of the most iconic local venues you can get; każini!

“I’m doing a tour!” Michael Azzopardi announced earlier last week, sharing a list of dates for the entirety of September.

And while so many performances in such little time is already quite novel for a Maltese artist, the singer-songwriter followed it up with more quaint features; special guests for each show, and local band clubs all around the island setting the scene.

For anyone who’s been following the Maltese alternative scene in the last couple of years, the aptly named Ritornell tour has a little bit of everything.

Guests include heavyweights, like Brikkuni’s Mario Vella and Brodu’s Zizza, to some of the latest exciting additions to the scene, like Cheryl Camilleri and JOON.

As for the locations, everything from Mellieħa’s Każin La Vittoria to Żebbuġ’s Każin San Filep is on the list, and it really is just down to the town-artist combination of your choosing.

Finally, to add some extra pizzaz, there’s even a t-shirt you can purchase to rep the tour!