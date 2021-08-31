Każin Tour! Live Music Makes A Comeback For Michael Azzopardi’s Eight Performances All Around Malta’s Band Clubs
How long has it been since you went to a gig in Malta? One of the island’s newest alt kids on the block is hoping you soon won’t need to rack your brains for too long, with nearly a dozen performances all over Malta coming this September. And it’s all happening at one of the most iconic local venues you can get; każini!
“I’m doing a tour!” Michael Azzopardi announced earlier last week, sharing a list of dates for the entirety of September.
And while so many performances in such little time is already quite novel for a Maltese artist, the singer-songwriter followed it up with more quaint features; special guests for each show, and local band clubs all around the island setting the scene.
For anyone who’s been following the Maltese alternative scene in the last couple of years, the aptly named Ritornell tour has a little bit of everything.
Guests include heavyweights, like Brikkuni’s Mario Vella and Brodu’s Zizza, to some of the latest exciting additions to the scene, like Cheryl Camilleri and JOON.
As for the locations, everything from Mellieħa’s Każin La Vittoria to Żebbuġ’s Każin San Filep is on the list, and it really is just down to the town-artist combination of your choosing.
Finally, to add some extra pizzaz, there’s even a t-shirt you can purchase to rep the tour!
Michael Azzopardi’s introduction to Malta’s alternative music scene saw a very quick rise to the top… but with a COVID-era debut, many have yet to properly experience his music.
“After a year of experiencing my musical journey purely virtually, mainly through social media, I felt I needed to come up with a way to manifest the ‘live’ experience for my self and audiences,” Azzopardi told Lovin Malta of the past year. “So I decided to take my music out there, on the road, and sing it to people in venues I am not used to performing at.”
“We tend to overlook the unique atmosphere of a Kazin, I think it lends it self perfectly to live music played in a casual, fun way to audiences of all ages and walks of life.”
And considering Michael’s style – which was officially unveiled with last February’s Pistola EP – Malta’s beloved band clubs could just be the perfect intimate yet informal settting for the songs to come alive.
Of course, it’s not a coincidence that the series of performances will be kicking off in September, with standing events returning to Malta as of Monday 6th, just before the third of the 10 performances.
And yes; while eight performances have been announced and confirmed for now, Azzopardi has teased two more will eventually happen as well.
“The tour coincides with new, relaxed COVID measures – perfect timing for live music to make a real comeback, a ‘ritorn’!” the artist mused.
